On March 24, 2023, Berkshire Grey reported that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by SoftBank Group Corp. (“SoftBank”) at a price of $1.40 per share. Notably, shares of Berkshire Grey’s common stock traded above $2.50 per share as recently as February 7, 2023, and several stock analysts had established a price target for BGRY shares above the proposed buyout price. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Berkshire Grey investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $1.40 per share represents appropriate and sufficient consideration for Berkshire Grey’s shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to SoftBank at that price.

