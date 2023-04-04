Ammo Inc. Board Authorizes Extension of Share Repurchase Plan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. ( POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, announces today that its Board of Directors approved an extension of the Company’s share repurchase program for up to $30 million of its outstanding common stock until February 2024.

Purchases made pursuant to the program will be made in the open market from time to time, at the Company’s discretion, i through privately negotiated transactions or through other manners as permitted by federal securities laws. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. Previously, the Company disclosed in its Form 10-Q (Quarterly Report) filed on February 14, 2023 that approximately $29.7 million remained available for repurchases under the plan. The program is expected to continue following this public release and may be suspended or discontinued at any time prior to termination in February 2024.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes its own branded munitions, including its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports filed on Form 8-K.

