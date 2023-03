HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What: HCA Healthcare, Inc. 1Q Earnings Release Call

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)

How: Live Audio over the Internet:

https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hcahealthcare.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hcahealthcare.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005239/en/