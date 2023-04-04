Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, successfully completed critical command and data system testing required for mission success of its LizzieSat™ constellation. With this testing complete, LizzieSat is one step closer to its manifested 2023 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Sidus Space partnered with Kongsberg Satellite (KSAT), a Norwegian-based company that provides ground station communication links to satellite constellations, to complete the S-Band Radio Frequency (RF) Compatibility Test (RFCT) for the Company’s hybrid 3D-printed satellites. The completion of these tests validates the proper functioning of the communications and data transfer paths between a LizzieSat satellite in space and the KSAT ground stations.

“The successful test of Sidus Space integrated space to ground communications architecture meets critical design requirements. LizzieSat satellite communications route seamlessly into our Mission Control Center (MCC) and allow Sidus flight controllers to maintain each satellite at peak efficiency throughout it’s 5-year orbital lifetime,” said Carol Craig, Sidus Space CEO.

The tests were performed at Sidus’ Satellite production facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, using flight-like interfaces between the satellite flight computer, S-band radio, and a KSAT Earth Station “Suitcase” which exactly replicates the functions of KSAT Earth Stations.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

