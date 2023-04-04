Hyros Inc. (“Hyros”), a leading multi-channel attribution company, today announced that AdTech Veteran Inman Breaux has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Breaux assumed day-to-day leadership of the company earlier in March and is focused on expanding its go-to-market strategy and accelerating the next stage of growth.

Hyros Announces AdTech Veteran & Entrepreneur Inman Breaux as Chief Executive Officer to Helm the Leading Multi-Channel Attribution Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Alex Becker, founder of Hyros, has transitioned from his role as CEO and has assumed the position of Chief Revenue Officer and will be heavily focused on product development.

“Inman’s years of experience, deep industry connections and leadership voice that has helped shape the AdTech industry is a tremendous asset to help drive Hyros forward. We’re excited to have him take the helm of the team and are excited for him to bring his extensive vision to our customers,” said Becker. “We’re laser focused on scaling our attribution platform and expect to be able to successfully meet these goals under Inman’s leadership with his breadth of advertising attribution and MarTech expertise.”

Breaux brings over 15 years of customer privacy, advertising technology, operations and digital media experience to Hyros. He most recently served as the CEO of AirNow Media. Prior to AirNow Media, he co-founded the mobile AdTech company Airpush in 2010 and served as President & COO until it was acquired by Appscatter in 2020. Prior to his entrepreneurial career, Breaux was an early team member of The Rubicon Project (NYSE: MGNI) and MoVoxx (Acquired by Motricity).

Previously Announced Acquisition of Hyros by Banzai International, Inc. (“Banzai”)

The decision to bring Breaux on board as CEO is well-timed after Hyros and Banzai, a leading end-to-end video engagement platform for marketing, have entered into a merger agreement, as previously announced on December 8, 2022. Immediately prior to the closing of a proposed transaction between Banzai and 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VII) (“VII”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, Banzai will acquire Hyros for approximately $110 million (subject to customary and negotiated adjustments) in a primarily stock transaction.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Banzai’s role as a full-stack marketing technology platform, as Hyros’ strength is growing revenue attribution for digital marketers, helping enterprise and SMB customers get accurate sales and marketing data that they can leverage into making better ROI decisions.

“Inman will be an integral part of our mission to provide a fully integrated marketing platform and address the growing privacy-safe attribution issues facing marketers,” said Joe Davy, CEO and Founder of Banzai. “Combining the offerings of Hyros and Banzai is expected to create a leading fully integrated suite of customer experience marketing solutions.”

“Privacy is the new frontier - across every touch point for every company. It's no longer just a compliance issue, it's a competitive differentiator if managed and leveraged effectively,” said Breaux. “To lead the AdTech and data privacy groundwork of Hyros and help address the next wave of privacy attribution is a dream opportunity. And to become a part of Banzai’s suite of solutions will extend our collective market offerings, with companies needing to effectively target customers safely and anonymize data. It’s going to be a critical offering as third-party cookies are going away.”

Why Hyros

With the recent regulation changes related to targeted advertising content and the gradual phase out of third-party cookies with some web browsers, the evolving nature of attribution is important now more than ever before. Hyros provides the highest level of ad tracking for digital businesses leading to significant return on ROI.

About Hyros

Hyros is a multi-channel attribution company that provides a suite of service for digital businesses, including ad attribution and email/call tracking. Hyros provides in-depth sales data to help businesses better understand their customers. Visit us at www.hyros.com

About Banzai

Banzai is a leading enterprise SaaS Video Engagement platform used by thousands of marketers to power webinars, trainings, virtual events, and on-demand video content. On a mission to make marketing more human, Banzai makes it easy for marketers to create, grow, and track ROI on live and hosted video content by targeting new audiences and deepening customer and prospect relationships. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io.

