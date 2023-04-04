LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced the results of a campaign with DG+Media+Network (DGMN) to close the digital gap between CPG brands and rural communities. By advancing its data collaboration capabilities through LiveRamp, DGMN can improve customer experiences by connecting rural customer journeys in-store and online, strengthen partnerships with advertisers with enhanced analytics and measurement, and improve ROI of advertising spend. Read the full case study at: Dollar+General%27s+Media+Network+Enables+CPG%27s+and+Suppliers+to+Connect+with+Communities+in+Rural+America.

LiveRamp’s Data Collaboration platform resolves Dollar General customers’ online and offline identities for a deeper understanding of hard-to-reach audiences across populations and geographies, while providing Dollar General with the interoperability needed to collaborate with strategic brand and technology partners. This allows DGMN to better serve CPGs with products in Dollar General’s more than 19,000 stores with a more robust and dynamic view of customers from exposure to purchase. As a result of LiveRamp and DGMN’s partnership, advertisers have benefitted from the ability to:

Reach nearly 100% of Dollar General’s customers ,accounting for two billion annual transactions, enabling advertisers to build awareness and drive purchase consideration online and in-store

,accounting for two billion annual transactions, enabling advertisers to build awareness and drive purchase consideration online and in-store Improve analytics and measurement for CPG brands and their agencies with closed-loop reporting, self-service measurement of sales attribution and incremental lift, and audience building from Dollar General’s extensive and unduplicated customer base

with closed-loop reporting, self-service measurement of sales attribution and incremental lift, and audience building from Dollar General’s extensive and unduplicated customer base Access real-time customer data in 47 states to gain insight into more than two billion transactions annually

to gain insight into more than two billion transactions annually Engage in privacy-centric data collaboration with more than 50 additional companies for improved incremental return on advertising spend (iROAS),including brands from Dollar General CPG partners Unilever®, PepsiCo® and Hershey®, among others

Many digital media platforms focus on delivering high-volume efficiency strategies that focus on audiences in densely populated markets, leaving an outreach gap to customers who aren’t as easily accessible. With 46+million+Americans living in remote places where internet access is scattered, brands and retailers are challenged in providing rural consumers with an omnichannel customer experience. By enhancing its platform, DGMN helps brands strengthen their relationships with these individuals to foster more meaningful engagements.

“Brands want to engage with the customer and provide tailored, personalized recommendations, from cereal to personal care essentials,” said Chad Fox, Dollar General’s Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. “We now have a sophisticated platform that enables us to serve our communities in a personalized way.”

LiveRamp’s platform connects Dollar General’s technology partners, brands and customers in a privacy-conscious way so they can collaborate responsibly with data. By leveraging an expanding network of partners, Dollar General has the tools needed to operate DGMN more effectively, driving brand business value and brand loyalty.

Vihan Sharma, LiveRamp’s EVP of Global Revenue, added, “LiveRamp’s commitment to flexible collaboration, wherever data may live, was an ideal match for Dollar General’s vision to create access to an entirely new subset of individuals. Together, we’ve been able to transform customer experiences for more individuals by delivering the rich, granular insights partners crave from their partners. DGMN is a true testament to retail media innovation and the flywheel effect of data collaboration.”

LiveRamp and DGMN's case study may be found here.

