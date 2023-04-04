The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, is holding its first annual broad market Sustainability Leaders Summit today, bringing together NYSE-listed companies and thought leaders to address pressing topics around sustainability.

Participants in the summit will learn from experts and engage in discussions on pertinent issues, including decarbonization and carbon markets; asset managers perspective on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing; supply chain engagement; and human capital management.

The summit will follow a NYSE Sustainability Advisory Council meeting that will discuss topics surrounding board governance and engagement and current ESG discourse. The Council was launched in early 2022 to bring together sustainability leaders within the NYSE community to identify and share global best practices on ESG issues.

“As sustainability continues to be an area of focus for companies and their shareholders, we continue to provide opportunities for NYSE’s listed companies to identify, develop and adopt their decarbonization and other sustainability strategies,” said Elizabeth King, President, ICE Sustainable Finance and Chair, NYSE Sustainability Advisory Council. “We look forward to welcoming industry thought leaders at our first-annual Sustainability Leaders Summit to provide our listed companies’ sustainability leaders an opportunity to stay informed and to network with their peers.”

Speakers and other event details can be found here: https://www.nyse.com/events/nyse-sustainability-leaders-summit

In addition to the Council, the NYSE and ICE offer a suite of data, tools and markets to support investors, asset managers, financial institutions and companies measure and manage their climate-related risks and opportunities and help them achieve their sustainability goals.

