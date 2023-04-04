SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering on its commitment to providing an unparalleled consignor experience, The RealReal – the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods – today announced significant enhancements for its seller experience.



The RealReal has enhanced its consignment service model, now called RealService, which adds a dedicatedConsignor Concierge team to support sellers during every step in the consignment process. In addition to having an assigned Luxury Manager who helps sellers know what, when and how to sell and the team of experts who authenticate, price, and list every item on behalf of the consignor, the Consignor Concierge team will be the designated point-of-contact who will support and assist customers with any questions regarding the process.

New product features such as the Resale Insights Center and The Handbag Pricing Estimator today, putting seller education at the forefront – placing deep data and expertise directly into the hands of its consignors. With more than a decade’s worth of data from 30M+ items sold to date, the Resale Insights Center will help consignors understand how The RealReal prices each item and powers the Handbag Pricing Estimator, which allows customers to get an estimate of what their handbag is worth prior to consigning.

“We have exceptionally high standards when it comes to service however in recent years, as we continued to grow rapidly year-over-year, we faced some challenges when it came to delivering this level of service that our customers expect from us,” explains Rati Sahi Levesque, The RealReal’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “By prioritizing, investing in and providing a dedicated concierge team to each and every consignor, we can continue to provide the luxury service that we sought out to deliver. Between their designated team and access to as much rich data and expertise as we can, we’re not only ensuring that confidence that consignors need to sell with us, but we’re giving them the education and opportunity to make even more informed shopping decisions, in both the primary and secondary markets. We’re proud of these recent enhancements and are confident they will make buying and selling with TRR even more seamless.”

Teased and tested earlier in 2023, The RealReal has been working diligently and behind the scenes to create a more robust, elevated and luxurious experience for its customers. To learn more about these changes or for more information on how to shop or sell with The RealReal, please visit www.therealreal.com .

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 31 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service.