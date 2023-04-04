Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will host its 2023 Investment Community Meeting on April 4-5 in Florida. On Wednesday, April 5, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT, the company will webcast presentations from Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and the company’s business unit CEOs for Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club to discuss Walmart’s strategic plans. The live video webcast for the presentations will be available through a link on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website. Video replays and transcripts will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

