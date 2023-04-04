Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of purpose-built vehicles and equipment, announced today it has been named a recipient of Foundry’s 2023 CIO 100 Award. This marks the fifth consecutive year the company has achieved this award for information technology excellence.

Oshkosh is among 100 global organizations honored with the annual CIO 100 Award, where nominees were measured on their ability to deliver business value by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.

“Our Digital Technology team is committed to solving global business challenges – no matter the scope,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation president and chief executive officer. “We are steadfast in our pursuit of innovation, and digital technology is at the heart of the advancements moving the world forward.”

“Receiving this award for the fifth consecutive year demonstrates our Digital Technology team’s ongoing commitment to our customers through the delivery of superior service and solutions,” said Anupam Khare, Oshkosh Corporation senior vice president and chief information officer. “We are honored to receive this award once again.”

“This year’s class of award winners have distinguished themselves with many groundbreaking projects using AI, quantum computing, facial recognition, analytics and more,” said Anne McCrory, group vice president, customer experience and operations, events, at Foundry and the chair of the 2023 CIO awards programs. “Their innovations improve customer experiences, track sustainability and reduce risk and have novel applications across industries, from pharma and health care to manufacturing, retail, software and more. We look forward to highlighting their great accomplishments at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August.”

In addition to receiving the CIO 100 Award, Oshkosh recently has been named among Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT and received the inaugural Forrester’s Technology Strategy Impact Award.

