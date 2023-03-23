PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today announced that on March 23, 2023 its Board of Directors increased the size of the Board from 11 to 12 members and elected Michelle Caruso-Cabrera to serve as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Caruso-Cabrera is currently the Chief Executive Officer of MCC Productions LLC, the media content and production company she founded in 2018. An Emmy award-winning producer, Caruso-Cabrera has more than 20 years' experience as a business and financial journalist, including as a current contributor to CNBC. She was CNBC's first Latina anchor and served as the network's Chief International Correspondent for more than 10 years. Caruso-Cabrera has been awarded Broadcaster of the Year from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and was named one of the "100 Most Influential Hispanics" in the country by Hispanic Business magazine.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Chairman Nelson Peltz said Caruso-Cabrera provides the Wendy's Board with valuable expertise in communications and business analysis, as well as international experience. "We are thrilled that Michelle has joined the Wendy's Board," Peltz said. "As Wendy's continues to expand and grow globally, Michelle's perspectives will provide us with valuable insights, and we look forward to benefiting from her contributions."

Caruso-Cabrera said, "It is a privilege to serve on the Board of Directors of Wendy's, particularly as it is poised to grow and expand its global footprint. I strongly believe in the Company's vision to become the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of growth of this iconic company."

In addition to her Board seat at Wendy's, Caruso-Cabrera also serves as the President of the Ballet Hispánico Board of Directors and on the international advisory board of the IE Business School in Madrid, one of Europe's leading business schools.

