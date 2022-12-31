PR Newswire

Cryoport to Support The Prelude Network® and MyEggBank®'s Reproductive Material Shipments with its end-to-end supply chain solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry and a leader in supply chain solutions for the reproductive medicine markets, today announced a multi-year agreement with Inception Fertility™ (Inception) , North America's largest provider of comprehensive fertility services. Inception Fertility operates The Prelude Network® (Prelude) , the largest and fastest-growing technology-led network of fertility centers in North America, and MyEggBank® , one of the largest and most diverse networks of donor egg banks and practices in North America.

Through this three-year partnership, Prelude and MyEggBank will continue to utilize Cryoport's end-to-end supply chain solutions for egg and embryo shipments across their clinical networks to ensure significant risk mitigation for families using these services. Additionally, Prelude's patient medical record system will be integrated with Cryoport's Cryoportal® 2.0, which will merge each shipment's tracking, condition monitoring and equipment qualification data into a single data stream, providing better service to Inception and Prelude's patients.

"Our team is steadfast in its mission to utilize the most advanced, scientifically enhanced technology and nonstop monitoring to provide our partners — and the families behind these shipments — with peace of mind throughout the fertility journey," said Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport. "In 2022, we had a 99% success rate in global reproductive medicine shipments, and we look forward to deepening our partnership with Inception Fertility for many years to come to create a superior patient experience as Inception's network capabilities continue to grow and expand."

"Making certain that patients' reproductive materials are safe at every touchpoint during the fertility transport journey is of the utmost importance as we serve a growing number of clients across the globe who trust us to handle these materials with care," added T.J. Farnsworth, CEO of Inception Fertility. "Over the past three years, Cryoport has become an essential partner to the Inception team. The data that we obtain through working with Cryoport gives us invaluable insights into the entire supply chain process, ensuring that we're continuing to work efficiently to meet the unique needs of each aspiring parent."

About Cryoport, Inc

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry supporting life-saving cell and gene therapies across the research, clinical and commercial spectrum. With over 40 strategic locations covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific), Cryoport's global platform provides mission-critical solutions, services, and products to the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets worldwide. In addition to its standard setting supply chain solutions, Cryoport is the world's largest manufacturer of cryogenic systems and one of the largest life science focused specialty couriers.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping build families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by thorough development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; Bundl Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Forward-Looking Statements

