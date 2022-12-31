Celebrity Cruises' Next Edge-Series Ship Brings New Flex Fuel Engine to Industry

MIAMI, March 28, 2023

Royal Caribbean Group's new ship will be at the forefront of alternative fuel use thanks to partnership with technology group Wärtsilä and shipyard Chantiers de L'Atlantique

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Celebrity Cruises introduces the fifth ship in the revolutionary Edge Series, it will feature the collaborative efforts of its parent company Royal Caribbean Group, technology group Wärtsilä and shipyard Chantiers de L'Atlantique (CdA) to advance the use of alternative fuels for the cruise industry. The ship continues the innovation that debuted with the Edge Series but will also be equipped with a new engine model, along with storage and delivery systems, that will give unmatched fuel flexibility, with the ability to use three types of fuel, including methanol.

"As we innovate our ship design and offerings, we're also focused on equally evolving the fuel and technology landscape that powers them," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "By incorporating tri-fueled engines, we are ensuring that as alternative, low-carbon-based solutions become more viable, our ships will be ready to adapt and drive the industry forward to a more sustainable and net zero emissions future."

"With the launch of our Edge Series of ships in 2018, we set ambitious sustainability goals to make these ships the most energy efficient large vessels at sea," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "Working collaboratively with our partners, we have continued to develop new technologies and achieve breakthroughs with each subsequent ship."

To allow for the ship's fuel flexibility, Wärtsilä will deliver two converted 8-cylinder Wärtsilä 46F engines to allow them to utilize three fuel sources, including methanol. These changes not only advance carbon-free cruising, but by adding methanol as a fuel option, local emission like sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter are significantly reduced.

"Wärtsilä has invested heavily into researching viable future carbon-neutral fuels for the marine industry, and methanol has emerged as one of the most promising candidates. This will be the second methanol-fueled engine conversion that we have undertaken, and the first with the Wärtsilä 46F engine. We share the commitment to decarbonize shipping, and the transparent partnership between our three companies for this newbuild project is a tremendous boost for achieving this aim," says Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO of Wärtsilä.

"Development and integration of methanol systems on a cruise ship is a new challenge for Chantiers de l'Atlantique and, for the first time, is part of our decarbonization program," said Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard.

The order for the engines was included in Wärtsilä's order book in January 2023 and the full scope includes two 8-cylinder Wärtsilä 46F engines capable of operating with methanol as fuel, two 12-cylinder Wärtsilä 46F engines, and one Wärtsilä 32 engine. Wärtsilä will convert the 46F engines to run on methanol at the yard, prior to commissioning.

With a sustainability journey that began over 30 years ago, Celebrity Cruises, along with its parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, has remained steadfast in its commitment to innovate, and advance, the solutions necessary for a better future. Building on a robust portfolio of technologies that improve energy efficiency, waste treatment, and water management, incorporating adaptable engines is a bold next step toward achieving Destinations Net Zero, it's vision for net zero emissions by 2050. To learn more about Royal Caribbean Group's sustainability efforts, visit https://sustainability.rclcorporate.com/.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 15 relaxed luxury resorts at sea taking guests to the world's best places on the world's best places. Celebrity revolutionized the industry with its cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information about Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebrity.com.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of December 31, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonized and sustainable future. Our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support our customers. Our offering includes performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,500 professionals in more than 240 locations in 79 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2022, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com

favicon.png?sn=FL53601&sd=2023-03-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrity-cruises-next-edge-series-ship-brings-new-flex-fuel-engine-to-industry-301783321.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

