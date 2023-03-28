Sandvik wins SEK 650 million mining equipment order and its third largest BEV order to date

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a major order from the Canadian mining company Torex Gold Resources to supply a 35-unit mining equipment fleet for its Media Luna project in Mexico. The order, which includes 15 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), and 20 conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) equipment units, is valued at approximately SEK 650 million and will be booked in the first quarter 2023.

The order is Sandvik's first for BEVs in Latin America and its third-largest battery-electric mining fleet order to date. Equipment deliveries are planned to begin in the third quarter 2023 and continue into the fourth quarter 2025. The BEVs include loaders and twin-boom jumbos, and the conventional equipment ordered comprises loaders, trucks, bolters, production drills and a raiseborer.

"I am very pleased that we have been chosen by Torex Gold to deliver our leading solutions to Media Luna. We continue to see a high interest in our battery-electric offering, and this order also shows how we can help customers on the transition to more sustainable mining with our strong total offering of high performing equipment and services," says Stefan Widing, CEO and President of Sandvik.

Torex expects to bring Media Luna into commercial production in early 2025, ramping up to 7,500 metric tons per day by 2027 and creating one of Mexico's largest underground mines. Torex is implementing battery-electric production equipment at Media Luna as part of a wider decarbonization strategy.

"This milestone order demonstrates that both BEVs and conventional ICE mining equipment can not only coexist in today's underground mine but deliver value in different circumstances and applications. We are proud to support Torex on its journey to operate a world-class mine with a significantly reduced carbon footprint," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

