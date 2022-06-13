NaaS Technology Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BEIJING, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (the "Company"), one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging service providers in China, today announced that the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Wu, will present at the following conference:

'Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference' by the Maxim Group on March 30, 2023, at 09:30 a.m. Eastern Time (09:30 p.m. Beijing Time).

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. NaaS provides one-stop services to charging pile manufacturers and operators, OEMs, companies with their own delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the whole value chain across the EV sector. As of December 31, 2022, NaaS had connected over 515,000 chargers. In 2022, charging volume transacted through Company's network reached 2,753 GWh and gross transaction value reached RMB2,701 million, representing an increase of 123% and 126% compared with 2021, respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
NaaS Technology Inc.
E-mail: [email protected]

Media inquiries:
E-mail: [email protected]

