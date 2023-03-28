Sepio Announces Collaboration with Lenovo to Enhance ThinkShield with Zero Trust Hardware Access

2 hours ago
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 28, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sepio, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced collaboration with Lenovo™ (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) to integrate Sepio's Asset Risk Management solution within Lenovo's ThinkShield security portfolio. Lenovo customers can now purchase devices with Sepio, giving them ultimate asset visibility, real-time policy enforcement, enhanced IoT security, and Rogue Device Mitigation. Sepio leverages physical layer information, which is augmented by a patented Machine Learning algorithm, to establish an objective DNA profile for every known and shadow asset.

"Security by Design" is the foundation upon which Lenovo builds its ThinkShield portfolio, helping protect customers with the most comprehensive portfolio of endpoint security solutions. With today's announcement, Sepio is now part of Lenovo's ThinkShield security offerings, empowering workstations and servers to autonomously defend themselves in real-time. Sepio's novel approach to hardware security uses physical layer information (L1) to dive deeper into every device's true identity, enabling Zero Trust Hardware Access by objectively identifying every hardware asset, marking it with its respective risk score, and enforcing granular hardware access control rules.

Quotes:

"Lenovo is the global leader for enterprise computing" said Chen Ben-Eliyahu, VP of Business Development, Sepio. "They are in the front lines in the fight against cyber adversaries that target enterprises in innovative ways through hardware-based attacks delivered via the supply chain or internal human risk. Relying on traditional device security solutions would not be enough against modern-day threats. We are excited to equip Lenovo with technology to help establish Zero Trust for the PC environment – strengthening the much-needed hardware cybersecurity posture."

"Hardware access control and asset risk management are core to defending against cyber-attacks. Adding Sepio's physical layer-based Asset DNA technology to discover and identify all managed, unmanaged, and hidden devices provides an additional layer of protection for Lenovo customers and enhances ThinkShield as a solution for enterprise security," said Nima Baiati, executive director and General Manager, Cybersecurity Solutions, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

The Sepio solution is available through Lenovo's network of global sales and partners today. For more information visit: www.lenovo.com/thinkshield.

About Sepio

Founded in 2016 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Sepio's Asset Risk Management platform sees, assesses, and mitigates all known and shadow assets at any scale. The only trafficless solution, Sepio is infinitely scalable to protect the company's decentralized, uncontrolled ecosystem as fast and often as anyone, anywhere connects any asset. Through its Zero Trust Hardware Access approach, Sepio mitigates several security threats, such as those emanating from BYODs, insiders and the supply chain. Through multiple seamless 3rd party integrations, Sepio's insights and actionable measures are easily incorporated into existing automation processes, radically improving the efficacy of NACs, EDRs, XDRs & Zero Trust solutions that simply only see the assets they are there to protect. The company's HQ is in Rockville, Maryland and operates globally through its vast channel partners' network. Learn more: www.sepiocyber.com

