Texas Is Helping Students Shape the Future Workforce

50 minutes ago
In support of Texas students and the state’s workforce development goals, Tallo—an online platform for connecting students with academic, scholarship, and career opportunities—is partnering with Texas+ESC%2C+Region+13: one of the largest educational service centers in Texas.

As part of this partnership, more than 100,000 students across the greater Austin area will have unlimited access to the innovative online platform.

“Tallo is dedicated to helping the next generation of talent overcome boundaries by connecting them to opportunities that match their skills and abilities,” said Mike Dardaris, Tallo’s Head of Business Development. “Partnering with Region 13 will help provide Texas students with a valuable tool for finding job and educational opportunities. Importantly, Tallo is one of the only resources that students can take with them through graduation and beyond.”

Through Tallo, students can join other emerging professionals in creating a dynamic digital profile to showcase their skills and abilities. As students continue their path to professional and personal fulfillment in collaboration with higher education institutions and through connections to diverse companies and career fields, Tallo will help them continue to explore their career options after they graduate.

“Our primary goal is to give students, educators, and school leaders in Texas every opportunity to succeed. This innovative partnership supports this goal and creates a true pathway for students to see their futures,” said Dr. Rich Elsasser, Executive Director of Education Service Center Region 13. “Together, we are helping student talent become happier, more productive, and more innovative members of society.”

To access scholarships, internships, career resources, professional communities and skill development, please visit tallo.com%2Ftexas-region-13.

Business or higher education leaders interested in connecting high school and college students with new opportunities can visit tallo.com%2Ftexas-region-13%2Fearly-talent-pipeline.

About Texas Region 13

The regional service centers are public institutions created and authorized by the Texas Legislature. In 1965, the Legislature authorized the State Board of Education to establish regional media centers by 1967. That same year, the U.S. Congress passed the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to provide funds for supplementary educational centers.

Texas is divided into twenty regions with each region having its own education service center. Region 13 Education Service Center was established in August 1967 in Austin, Texas. Region 13 opened with a staff of three and now has more than 270 employees. We continue to grow to accommodate challenges and needs in the education field.

About Tallo

More than 1.5 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com.

