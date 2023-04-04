Herbalife, a global health and wellness company and community, announced today that its experts across several wellness categories from around the world have been invited to present at scientific conferences taking place in the second quarter of 2023. The global nutrition company employs more than 300 scientists and Ph.Ds. to guide the vigorous scientific development of its products to help people live their best lives.

These scientific engagements will cover a broad range of nutrition-related topics, including consumer safety and access to good nutrition, the importance of third-party accreditations for nutrition products, and leading standards for testing ingredients for optimal quality and efficacy.

“As an industry leader, providing nutrition products to consumers in over 95 markets, we recognize our key role in ensuring consumer safety and developing unmatched testing standards,” said Gary Swanson, MSc, Senior Vice President of Global Quality Assurance and Control at Herbalife. “We are extremely proud of our leading scientific talent and look forward to showcasing their expertise each year to help build the industry better.”

AHPA+Post-Market+Surveillance+%26amp%3B+Adverse+Event+Reports+Webinar, April 4 (Virtual)

Aligned with the association’s mission to ensure consumers have informed access to a wide variety of health and wellness products, Kristy Appelhans, MSRA, NMD, Vice President, Global Consumer Safety at Herbalife will present on several topics including why safety vigilance is a critical component of regulatory compliance and risk management. She will also present on key elements of a global safety vigilance program and practical considerations of building and maintaining these programs for both large and small businesses, as well as the key safety metrics to monitor.

Council+for+Responsible+Nutrition%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Toxicology+Workshop, April 12 (Virtual)

2023+American+Association+for+Laboratory+Accreditation+%28A2LA%29+Annual+Conference, April 16-19 Tucson, AZ

Formerly known as Tech Forum, this is one of the largest, multidiscipline events in the accreditation industry, attracting attendees from over a dozen different industries, including automotive, environmental, pharmaceutical, and calibration. Isaac Lee, Analytical Chemistry Scientist II at Herbalife, will give a presentation titled, “Accredit NMR Applications in Foods and Dietary Supplement Industry.”

Fitness+Fest+Arizona, April 14-16 Phoenix, AZ

Samantha Clayton, OLY, ISSA-CPT, Vice President, Sports Performance and Fitness Education at Herbalife, will deliver the opening remarks for the event, focusing on trainer well-being and the importance of good post-exercise recovery nutrition.

CANDAC23+California+Academy+of+Nutrition+and+Dietetics+Annual+Conference+2023, April 27-29 Long Beach, CA

Donna Webster, Ph.D., DABT, Senior Principal Scientist, Global Product Science and Safety at Herbalife and Simon Sum, DCN, RDN, ACSM-CPT, FAND, Director, North America Scientific Affairs, along with Herbalife Dietetic Intern from the University of Southern California, Yue Xiong, BS, NASM-CPT, will give a poster presentation, titled, “Comparative study of Korean white ginseng and red ginseng in chemical properties and health benefits.”

US-China Seminar on Dietary Supplements, Health Foods and Herbal Medicines: Regulations, Standards, and GMP Requirements, June 18, Shanghai China

Zheng Qunyi, Ph.D., Chairman of the Herbalife Group, China will give a presentation titled, “Industry of Dietary Supplement Containing Herbal Extracts in China.”

Additionally, Dr. David Heber, Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute, has been appointed to represent the company on a California Department of Public Health working group, directed by Governor Gavin Newsom, addressing access to dietary supplements for minors. The workgroup made up of academic and medical experts, is tasked to develop public policy recommendations on the best way to address this important public health challenge.

