Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, today announced that GE+Lighting%2C+a+Savant+company, a market leader in residential lighting products and smart home, has selected Rimini+Watch%26trade%3B+for+Change+Management, replacing SAP Change Management (ChaRM) after determining a need for more flexibility and value from its change management system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005023/en/

GE Lighting, a Savant company, achieves operational efficiency and cost savings by switching from SAP ChaRM to Rimini Watch. (Photo: Business Wire)

GE Lighting, a Savant Company, Reduces Redundancy and Increases Efficiency with Rimini Watch™

When evaluating potential solutions, GE Lighting, a Savant company, reviewed four main criteria for its new change management system:

A robust system that supports approval processes

Provides insight to “collisions” with changes

Ability to document and move attachments

Capability to migrate all its change history to the new tool

Rimini Watch for Change Management met these criteria and was selected. Rimini Watch exceeded expectations and provided the desired flexibility and seamlessness, and GE Lighting, a Savant company’s team saw a significant reduction in friction for its internal clients who relied on the change management system for their SAP landscape.

“There was a real partnership in helping our teams work through how it needed to be designed for us, how to get all of our historical documents migrated over, and how we utilize and manage it afterwards. Rimini Street made it easy for our team to make the change from ChaRM to Rimini Watch for Change Management,” said Theresa Szoke, vice president of information technology for Savant Systems, Inc., a global leader in the smart home and smart power spaces that purchased GE Lighting in 2020. “We were able to maintain quality in internal processes and have real cost savings to support our transformation agenda.”

From Tactical to Strategic, Rimini Street Powers GE Lighting, a Savant Company’s Competitive Goals

GE Lighting, a Savant company, is setting its sights to expand its investments into the smart home market, including further expansion of its Cync™ application capabilities. In addition, the budget funds saved with the switch to Rimini Watch are now being reinvested back into projects to accelerate their competitive vision.

The IT team is confidently leaning on Rimini Street to support their technology landscape, and the organization is reallocating their time and focus to high-impact projects.

“Day to day, we can focus more on our strategic direction versus on operational issues and getting deeper into analysis. We refer to our partner, Rimini Street, who is responsive, comes with the right analysis, and guides us through each step of the way. In the past year, we’ve moved 350 plus changes across five different landscapes without incident,” said Sanjay Sethia, senior manager of enterprise applications, GE Lighting, a Savant company. “I see a big advantage for my team, having Rimini Street onboarded with us.”

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed+services, security, integration, observability, professional+services and Rimini+ONE%26trade%3B outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license.

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, GE Lighting, a Savant company’s roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world’s first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems, Inc., the company is bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. The company is also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of Cync™ smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE-branded products are known. Learn more at gelighting.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability and manage our cost of revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle, and risks relating to retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; actions in response to any lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic, operational and financial impacts on our business; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005023/en/