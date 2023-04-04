Okta for Government High Achieves FedRAMPⓇ High Authorization

Okta%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent Identity partner, today announced that Okta+for+Government+High has earned its U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization. Okta for Government High is the secure identity solution built to help federal agencies meet their security requirements. The solution complies with more than 420 baseline security controls for handling mission-critical information.

“As a FedRAMP High identity provider, Okta can now provide federal agencies with the highest security and privacy assurance, protecting sensitive data while enhancing user experience,” said Sean Frazier, Federal CSO at Okta. “And the timing couldn’t be better, because the recently enacted FedRAMP+Authorization+Act makes it easier for a greater number of federal agencies to turn to Okta to build a secure and frictionless identity environment for users, and support their zero-trust journey.”

Okta’s High Impact authorization follows its FedRAMP+Moderate authorization for the Okta Identity Cloud, achieved in April 2017. With more than 200+authorizations in the FedRAMP Marketplace, Okta’s solutions provide Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) so agencies can safeguard identities, resources, and information. These solutions also provide ready-to-integrate FedRAMP applications via the Okta Integration Network. Building on its DoD+IL4+conditional+Provisional+Authorization first achieved in May 2021, and its Okta+for+US+Military launch in November 2022, now with major milestones in February 2023, Okta remains fully focused on transforming the safety and efficiency of the federal workforce.

For more information on Okta’s approach to security, service certifications, real-time system status, and uptime metrics, please visit the %3Ci%3EOkta+Trust+Page%3C%2Fi%3E.

To learn more about Okta’s identity solutions and work with government agencies, please visit %3Ci%3EOkta+for+Federal+Government%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

