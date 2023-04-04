Curiosity Taps Media Industry Veteran Tom Pope to Oversee Brand Partnerships

Curiosity Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a leading global factual entertainment and media company, has named 20-year industry veteran Tom Pope to the role of Vice President, Advertising and Sponsorships. Pope specializes in the development and execution of branded partnerships and campaigns across all forms of media and experiential platforms. He will focus on driving diversified growth opportunities for Curiosity’s factual entertainment brand.

Pope is charged with leading all sales and marketing efforts for brand advertising and sponsorships, securing new deals for innovative and impactful campaigns, developing strong business relationships, and strengthening existing partnerships.

“Tom is a proven leader with deep experience and relationships in the corporate and consumer brand ecosystem,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of Curiosity. “Clients love Tom. He has hit the ground running and is already helping to execute comprehensive, consultative campaigns for our partners focused on innovative ways to share their message.”

“It's a dream to work with Curiosity’s high-quality content that is so impactful in helping us explore and understand the world around us -- and it makes a great environment for brands to showcase what they stand for,” said Pope. “I’m honored to join the stellar Curiosity team during such a pivotal time for the company and help drive continued growth.”

Prior to joining Curiosity, Pope held executive roles at Discovery Communications, Animal Planet, Sinclair Broadcast Group's Circa news network, USA Lacrosse, and International Management Group (IMG). In his time at Discovery, Tom was part of the team that developed The Puppy Bowl, lead partnerships and brand integrations across the network's leading properties including Treehouse Masters and Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom and developed the "In-Show Feature" sponsorship platform adopted by many of the networks within Discovery's portfolio.

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 23 million paying subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. also owns and operates One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from leading university and college professors. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

