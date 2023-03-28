Snap! Crackle! Pop!® New Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Candy Bar from Frankford Candy Coming to Candy Aisles This Spring

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2023

The new king-size candy bar will be available in marshmallow and strawberry flavors

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankford Candy, the leader in manufacturing and marketing licensed confections and gifts, and Kellogg's are teaming up to bring two new king-size Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Candy Bars to the candy aisle this spring.

The new Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Marshmallow-Flavored Candy Bar combines Rice Krispies® cereal with creamy marshmallow candy in a sweet nod to family-favorite Rice Krispies Treats®. The Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Strawberry-Flavored Candy Bar pairs Rice Krispies® with strawberry flavors in a creamy white candy.

"Consumers are seeking products that enhance their sensory experiences through a combination of taste, texture and sound," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "As a beloved and versatile cereal known for its Snap, Crackle and Pop®, we think consumers will find the combination of crunchy Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® cereal and creamy candy hard to resist."

The single-serve, 2.75-ounce candy bars will be available beginning in April at a suggested retail price of $2.49 at Walmart, Five Below and Big Lots stores nationwide, as well as online at FrankfordCandy.com and Amazon.

The new Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Candy Bars will be Frankford Candy's first licensed Kellogg's® product that will be available year-round. The company initially partnered with Kellogg's in 2022 on two limited-edition Easter products: the Kellogg's Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Rabbit and Rice Krispies® Milk Chocolate Eggs. An expanded line-up of Kellogg's® Rice Krispies® Easter candy is available this year.

About Frankford Candy
Founded in 1947, Frankford Candy has evolved into the largest marketer of licensed confections and gifts in the United States. The company partners with the most respected companies in the entertainment and food industry to bring iconic brands into the candy aisle. For more information on Frankford Candy and its products, visit FrankfordCandy.com and follow Frankford Candy on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the latest new items.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

Editor's note: Kellogg's and Rice Krispies, and affiliated marks are trademarks of Kellogg NA Co., used with permission.

Media contact
Lauren Fontaine
612-375-8524
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG53763&sd=2023-03-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snap-crackle-pop-new-kelloggs-rice-krispies-candy-bar-from-frankford-candy-coming-to-candy-aisles-this-spring-301782721.html

SOURCE Frankford Candy

