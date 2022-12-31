Orexo publishes the Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 28, 2023

UPPSALA, Sweden , March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 has been published and can be downloaded at, www.orexo.com, where it is also available in Swedish in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). A PDF version of the report is attached to this press release.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO: "By finalizing the development of OX124, and launching MODIA®, we have improved Orexo's offering for opioid dependent patients. Our strengthened position means that we are ready to benefit from the deregulation for physicians to treat patients, which is expected to increase access to care. Within our R&D operations, the amorphOX® technology platform was successfully tested with both small and large molecules. In addition, and as an effect of the slow development in DTx, the business area was merged with US Pharma at the beginning of the new year. The new organization is expected to further streamline the commercialization of our products on the US market."

Orexo has been supporting the UN Global Compact principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals since 2017. In a sustainable society health and well-being are at the core, and where Orexo makes its biggest impact. In 2022, important steps were taken to further strengthen the company's social and environmental responsibilities, which are crucial for long-term success and provide opportunities to contribute to a sustainable society. For more details, please read the in-depth sus­tainability report on the pages 44-59.

For more information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director




Tel: +46 18 780 88 00




e-mail: [email protected]




About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million and the number of employees was 126. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2.45 pm CET on March 28, 2023.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO54637&sd=2023-03-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexo-publishes-the-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2022-301783425.html

SOURCE Orexo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO54637&Transmission_Id=202303280922PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO54637&DateId=20230328
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.