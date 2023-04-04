Lorain County, Ohio, Goes Live With Public Safety Offerings From Tyler Technologies and Emergency Networking

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that Lorain County, Ohio, has successfully gone live with new public+safety+solutions, including Tyler’s Fire Prevention mobile app, and the Electronic Patient Care Reporting (ePCR) suite and Fire suite from Emergency Networking. These solutions are offered as part of Tyler’s new partnership with Emergency Networking and will soon become integrated into Tyler’s public safety suite.

“To better serve and protect the citizens and businesses of Lorain County, we continue to adapt, change, and implement new training, equipment, and technology,” said Jeff Young, director, Lorain County 911. “We are very pleased to deploy the public safety offerings from Tyler and Emergency Networking to our fire departments and EMS teams to enhance our service to our constituents.”

The implementation of these products brings a modern, highly flexible solution to the traditionally underserved markets of fire and emergency medical services (EMS). The Emergency Networking suite provides a complete, single software platform to 23 fire departments within Lorain County. It manages all aspects for the agencies, including data collection, incident documentation, scheduling staff training, tracking inventory, and running advanced data and analytics.

The Emergency Networking ePCR solution has been tailored for Lorain County to meet its specific medical control protocols and data sharing requirements with local hospital systems. Built on the most advanced no code form and app builder available today, Lorain County can customize existing modules or have any kind of custom form developed to meet its evolving needs. The addition of ePCR helps lessen the significant burden of required reporting for Lorain County and makes it simple and straightforward.

“We are very excited about this addition to Tyler’s public safety portfolio with the offerings from Emergency Networking,” said Erin Miller, senior vice president for Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “This partnership brings an integrated collection of best-in-class offerings to bear for our existing clients. Given that the first agencies in Lorain County were able to go live on the software within a matter of weeks, it is a testament to the flexibility of the Emergency Networking platform and their commitment as an organization to the communities they serve.”

“We are pleased to deliver these premier solutions to Lorain County through our new partnership with Tyler Technologies,” said Sean Ramsey, chief executive officer for Emergency Networking. “As a company, we are passionate about improving the operational performance of our customers and the lives of those they serve every day. By collaborating with Tyler, we’ll be able to expand our positive impact nationwide.”

Lorain County is located in northeastern Ohio and is part of the Cleveland metropolitan area. It has a population of approximately 315,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

