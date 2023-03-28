IAS Provides First Verification Solution to Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023

Publishers can maximize the value of their inventory using IAS's solutions via Connections Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced its Publisher Optimization solution is now available within the Amazon Publisher Services (APS) Connections Marketplace.

APS is a suite of cloud services that helps publishers build, monetize, and grow their digital media business. IAS is now the first verification provider accessible within the APS Connections Marketplace – a services marketplace where publishers can easily activate multiple technology solutions with little or no new development work, saving them time and resources and creating new revenue opportunities.

By leveraging their existing APS connection, publishers can easily discover and onboard new tech solutions with a streamlined and more efficient adoption and integration process.

"IAS's presence within the Marketplace is an important step in addressing publishers' needs to maximize inventory and increase revenue," said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer, IAS. "We are excited to open the door for publishers on APS to work with us to improve efficiency and yield by delivering advertisers' KPIs for brand safety, ad fraud, viewability, and contextual relevance."

With IAS Publisher Optimization, publishers can automatically optimize ad delivery down to the placement level for both direct and programmatic deals, and, as a result, increase inventory yield with greater alignment with their advertisers' brand safety and suitability priorities.

IAS Publisher Optimization is now available in APS Connections Marketplace. Interested publishers should contact IAS or Amazon Publisher Services to learn more.

For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

