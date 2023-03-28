Banana Republic Launches New Home Categories

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023

Global Apparel and Accessories Brand unveils a new spring 2023 premium lifestyle collection of Rugs, Bedding, Decor and more

Link to campaign images here

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana Republic, a Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) brand, continues to establish itself as a premium lifestyle brand with the expanded announcement of BR Home — an extraordinary selection of home categories that are exquisitely crafted by the finest artisans and craftspeople around the globe, exclusively created and curated by Banana Republic.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

"Banana Republic is a destination for discovery, adventure and imagination," said Sandra Stangl, President and CEO of Banana Republic. "Our expanded Home collection is central to our vision to be the premier lifestyle brand that positions BR as an experiential and cultural cornerstone in our customers' lives."

Encouraging customers to build a sanctuary of comfort and self-expression, BR Home expands offerings with an exclusive spring collection of premium bedding, rugs, pillows, and decor. The brand remains focused on its dedication to unparalleled craftsmanship and utilizing the highest-quality materials and sustainable fabrics, such as fine European linen, plush cotton cashmere, and organic cotton.

"Discovery and self-expression are an integral part of our customers' lives at home, work and away," said Aaron Rose, Head of Commerce & Experience for Banana Republic. "We know they care deeply about great design and quality in all aspects of their lives, and we are excited for BR Home to be a central part of their personal lifestyle."

The expanded collection builds on last fall's launch of ART, Curated by Banana Republic, a collection of exclusive works from artists and photographers.

The BR Home collection is now available online and in select stores in the United States, with prices ranging from $40 for our washed cotton pillowcase sets to our most luxurious handmade exclusive rugs woven in the atlas mountains for $7,550.

Follow @bananarepublic with hashtag #BRHome to discover the new spring collection and learn more about future collections.

PRESS CONTACTS

Banana Republic PR: Amanda Garrett, [email protected]
PR Consulting: [email protected]

About Banana Republic @bananarepublic
Banana Republic is a global apparel and accessories brand that creates iconic pieces for everyday and special occasions. Inspired by a heritage of expedition-ready daywear, the new BR Look redefines modern luxury. Informed by more sustainable practices, the finest materials and fabric innovations are incorporated to create timeless, versatile clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances. Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic connects with customers across online, company-operated, and franchise retail locations globally. For more information, please visit www.bananarepublic.com or follow @BananaRepublic

favicon.png?sn=AQ53149&sd=2023-03-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banana-republic-launches-new-home-categories-301783443.html

SOURCE Banana Republic

