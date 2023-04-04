Houlihan Lokey Expands Its Business Services Financial Due Diligence Practice With Experienced Hire

NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Gareth Gibson will join the firm’s Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) team as a Managing Director to lead the business services industry segment within the Financial Due Diligence (FDD) practice. Mr. Gibson will be based in Houston and will join on April 3.

“I am delighted to have Gareth joining us to lead the business services-focused efforts of our FDD practice. Gareth has established an outstanding track record of success for his financial sponsor and corporate clients across the spectrum of transaction advisory services, both domestically and internationally,” said Sean Murphy, Global Head of Transaction Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.

“We have no doubt Gareth’s expertise in FDD, particularly in business services, and his mastery of leveraging data and analytics will be of tremendous value to our global client base as we continue to build our TAS practice globally. We are thrilled Gareth has joined the firm,” said Drew Koecher, Global Co-Head of Financial and Valuation Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.

Mr. Gibson will join Houlihan Lokey following a 17-year career at KPMG, where he held a number of roles, most recently as a Principal in its Deal Advisory Group and serving as KPMG’s lead Financial Due Diligence officer in Houston. Mr. Gibson’s prior experience also includes KPMG’s Transaction Services Group in Frankfurt and its Audit department in London.

“Houlihan Lokey’s unique combination of services across its businesses, its ability to provide clients with independent advice, and the ways in which the firm works together to deliver outstanding results for its clients, represents a compelling proposition, as does the opportunity to lead the business services segment of its FDD practice. I’m excited to join the firm and work with my colleagues to help grow the practice and further enhance the exceptional client service for which the firm is known,” said Mr. Gibson.

Mr. Gibson holds a B.S.C. from Loughborough University and is an Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) Chartered Accountant.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for global M&A transactions under $1 billion, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past eight consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past nine consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

