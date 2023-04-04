Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) earned a 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

“We are honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award for the second time in three years,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to being a leader in the health care and commercial real estate industries when it comes to managing our properties in an environmentally responsible manner on behalf of our team members, investors, health care partners, and the communities we serve. ENERGY STAR is a critical component of our energy management program and our success.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in producing, selling, and adopting energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

As an ENERGY STAR partner since 2014, DOC has made an ongoing and long-term commitment to incorporate better environmental impact principles into our business thoughtfully and responsibly. In 2020, we began highlighting these efforts by publishing our annual ESG report (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.docreit.com%2Fesg%2F) detailing the progress we continue to make in energy, emissions, and water usage reduction as well as waste diversion, among other ESG goals and achievements. DOC also continues to make great strides in pursuing low- or no-cost economic efficiencies across our portfolio while leveraging ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager analytics to prioritize projects with the most significant environmental and financial impact.

In early 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy restarted its ENERGY STAR certification program for medical office buildings, and DOC earned 10 retroactive designations for 2021. These 10 certifications accounted for 15% of the total medical office buildings that earned certification nationwide by the DOE in this initial period. In addition, DOC earned 16 new certifications in 2022, which helped us achieve “Premier Member” status in ENERGY STAR’s “Certification Nation 2022” platform in celebration of ENERGY STAR’s 30th anniversary.

ENERGY STAR award winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit www.energystar.gov%2Fawardwinners.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fimpacts%2C and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fstatefacts.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company is a Maryland real estate investment trust and has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by the Operating Partnership, directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “continue”, “intend”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward looking statements may include statements regarding the Company’s strategic and operational plans, the Company’s ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, ability to execute its business plan, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including, without limitation, the Company’s annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company’s results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

