RealPage, a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, is proud to announce that it has received a 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. The award, the EPA’s highest level of recognition, celebrates businesses that demonstrate their dedication to environmental protection through energy-efficient innovations. ENERGY STAR’s Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor among the categories and recognizes RealPage for its year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency.

RealPage provides the most comprehensive set of integrated energy reporting, management and conservation-related tools and professional services in the multifamily industry. Through its Sustainability Solutions, RealPage worked with operators of 11,000 buildings to prepare and file for EPA benchmarking.

These solutions include RealPage’s AI-based Smart Water and Smart Waste offerings. Smart Water, which utilizes existing submetering systems, enables quick detection and onsite team notification of leaks and consumption problems. Using AI-enabled cameras in partnership with RoadRunner® (formerly, Compology), Smart Waste improves the efficiency of a waste management program by notifying management of contamination issues and diverting as many clean materials as possible away from landfills, back into recycling or composting streams. Smart Waste improves environmental impact and reduces the costs of waste programs. Additionally, RealPage invests in educating the industry by hosting podcasts, webcasts and seminars on the value of being sustainable.

“RealPage is committed to helping our customers create more energy-efficient communities for their residents. We are honored to be the only software vendor in our industry to be recognized, for the third year in a row, for our efforts,” said RealPage CEO & President Dana Jones. “We will continue developing innovative solutions that increase property value, improve resident quality of life and support a cleaner planet.”

The impacts of implementing RealPage’s Sustainability Solutions within multifamily include:

Reducing portfolio-wide water consumption by as much as 20% via Smart Water

Cutting waste costs by up to 40% with Smart Waste

Saving an average of $20 per unit annually through streamlined compliance reporting and advanced software and analytics

Further, RealPage solutions meet the ever-growing requirements for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) reporting and other government mandates.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov%2Fawardwinners.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 20 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.RealPage.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.energystar.gov%2Fabout%2Fimpacts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005328/en/