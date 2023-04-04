Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global commercial real estate services firm, has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. This marks the 11th consecutive year that the firm has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and the ninth consecutive year that it has received the Sustained Excellence distinction, demonstrating outstanding leadership year-over-year.

In addition, Cushman & Wakefield was recently named one of the top 15 Elite members of EPA’s ENERGY STAR Certification Nation, a special one-time recognition in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the ENERGY STAR program. Cushman & Wakefield’s U.S. Energy+%26amp%3B+Sustainability+Services+team earned the designation by certifying more than 200 buildings in 2022. Learn more about Cushman & Wakefield’s 2022 ENERGY STAR accomplishments here.

“These ENERGY STAR designations reflect our ongoing efforts to empower clients to achieve increasingly ambitious sustainability targets, actualizing our vision of creating a world of healthy buildings that have a meaningful impact on people and the planet,” said Marla Maloney, President of Americas Services at Cushman & Wakefield. “We are proud that our U.S. Energy & Sustainability Services team is being recognized for their expertise in goal setting, asset optimization and certification management.”

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov%2Fawardwinners.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fimpacts.

About Cushman & Wakefield

