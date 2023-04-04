Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) has announced its new bi-directional transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diode, addressing market demands for robust protection for high-speed data ports. The D3V3Z1BD2CSP is designed to offer protection from both electrostatic discharge (ESD) strikes and surge events. The main applications for this device are the I/O ports in high-performance computing hardware, smartphone handsets, laptop and tablet computers, displays, and gaming consoles.

While many competing products must make design trade-offs, either having strong surge protection properties or low input capacitance, the D3V3Z1BD2CSP can deliver both benefits simultaneously. Its ultra-low capacitance of 0.3pF (typical) ensures that signal integrity is maintained by not interfering with or impeding high-speed data communication. Its high peak pulse current (10.5A typical) and low clamping voltage (5.3V) safeguards I/O ports and their sensitive electronics from transient voltages. The risk of electrical overstress damage from activities such as frequent hot swapping is therefore avoided. Complying with the IEC61000-4-2 immunity standard, the D3V3Z1BD2CSP provides robust ESD protection against ±20kV air and contact discharges, thereby improving system reliability.

The D3V3Z1BD2CSP can be used to protect I/O interfaces, such as USB Type-C®, DisplayPort™, HDMI™, and SD-Card, carrying high-speed data rates up to 20Gbps. Its broad operating temperature range, from -55˚C to +150˚C, ensures continued protection even in challenging application environments.

The D3V3Z1BD2CSP TVS from Diodes is supplied in an extremely compact DSN0603 wafer-level chip-scale package, that measures just 0.6mm x 0.3mm x 0.3mm. It is available at $0.049 each in 10,000 piece quantities.

