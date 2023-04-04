Harris Williams Advises Western Smokehouse Partners on its Sale to AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Western Smokehouse Partners, a portfolio company of Monogram Capital Partners (Monogram), on its sale to AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC (AUA Private Equity). Western Smokehouse Partners is a leading manufacturer of premium, crafted meat snacks. The transaction was led by Ryan+Freeman, Brant+Wilczek and Hilary+King of the Harris Williams Consumer+Group.

“Better-for-you snacking continues to be a sector that garners investor attention. Western Smokehouse Partners, alongside its partner brands, played a critical role in the proliferation of crafted meat snacks and is well-positioned to continue driving and supporting growth in the category. We are excited to watch the company’s continued success under AUA Private Equity’s ownership,” said Ryan Freeman, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Brant Wilczek, a director at Harris Williams, added, “The Western Smokehouse Partners team has done a tremendous job expanding the meat snack category. The company’s highly differentiated manufacturing capabilities and demonstrated commitment to investing in growth positions it as the go-to partner to the fastest growing brands in the sector.”

“We were thrilled to work with Ryan, Brant, Hilary and team on this transaction,” said Jared Stein, co-founder of Monogram and chairman of Western Smokehouse Partners’ board. “As deeply trusted advisors, the Harris Williams team truly understood this space and the differentiation of Western Smokehouse Partners’ business, and provided excellent strategic advice throughout the process to ensure that our management team found the best possible partner for the company’s next stage of growth.”

Western Smokehouse Partners is the preferred manufacturing solution for the top brands and retailers in premium, crafted protein snacks. The company provides co-manufactured, private label, and branded meat snacks. It operates four facilities throughout the Midwestern United States.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded in 2014, Monogram has approximately $750 million of equity capital under management and focuses exclusively on investing in leading consumer and retail brands and service providers. The firm seeks to partner with founders and strong management teams, often working with family held businesses as they look to accelerate their growth or effectuate a transition, and typically invests $20 million to $50 million of equity per transaction.

AUA Private Equity is a West Palm Beach, Florida-based, operationally focused, lower-middle market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer products and services sectors with a particular focus on family-owned businesses. AUA Private Equity typically makes equity investments of $20 million to $75 million in companies that generate in excess of $5 million in EBITDA.

Harris+Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A.

From essential home services, to brands that help consumers identify with a lifestyle, to healthier eating trends, the consumer industry provides a wide range of vibrant sectors to create long-term value. Led by dedicated professionals, the Harris Williams Consumer+Group partners with global investors and company leaders. Our clients rely on us to understand their strategic options in the market. We have deep industry knowledge across multiple sectors such as consumer products, consumer services, food and beverage, and consumer multi-site.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230328005698r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005698/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.