WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / SideChannel (OTCQB:SDCH), a provider of cybersecurity services, and Darkbeam, a leading provider of cyber risk and threat management capabilities, today announced a strategic partnership that enables:

Businesses to build intelligence-led cyber risk management programs covering their own operations and those of their entire supply chain.

Advisories to inform clients on cyber risk management during mergers and acquisitions processes.

Insurance underwriters to better understand their exposure to clients' cyber risks.

The partnership combines SideChannel's extensive cybersecurity expertise with Darkbeam's advanced Cyber Risk Management platform to make intelligence-driven cyber risk management accessible to more businesses than ever before.

Clients of SideChannel's Virtual CISO (chief information security officer) and Cyber Risk Assessment offerings can benefit from Darkbeam's automated Vulnerability Assessments - which cover all internal properties and the entire supply chain - and its extensive dark web monitoring capabilities. Combined, these enable comprehensive, effective cyber risk management and reduction.

Brian Haugli, SideChannel's CEO, said, "Any CISO will tell you cyber threat intelligence and cyber vulnerability intelligence are critical to building an effective cybersecurity program. Partnering with Darkbeam enables us to deliver even more value to our clients, ensuring them access to the most advanced tools to assess their risk exposure, predict future vulnerabilities and respond to emerging threats - all of which are capabilities necessary to inform a comprehensive cyber risk management program. "

Charles Clark, CEO of Darkbeam, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to couple our powerful Cyber Risk Management platform with SideChannel's significant leadership expertise and toolset, making highly effective cyber governance and risk reduction accessible to even more businesses. By joining forces, we can provide a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to proactively manage cyber risks and safeguard their operations, which means our clients can spend less energy worrying about defending themselves and more energy delivering the things that make them great."

By integrating Darkbeam's innovative platform with SideChannel's seasoned expertise, clients of both companies can enhance their cyber resilience, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and protect their reputations.

For more information, visit www.darkbeam.com and www.sidechannel.com.

About SideChannel

SideChannel is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite-level information security officers possesses a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multilayered cybersecurity programs for its clients. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

About Darkbeam

Darkbeam is a London-based cyber vulnerability and threat management capability provider. Its platform enables clients to identify unwanted digital vulnerabilities and find suppliers who are potentially at risk of a cyberattack whilst monitoring the dark web for real-world incidents impacting internal operations and critical suppliers. Together, this provides a strong foundation for cyber risk governance in an efficient manner with a focus on forward-looking risk prevention, which helps protect clients from the reputational, financial and operational impacts of cyber incidents in the supply chain.

Forward-Looking Statements

