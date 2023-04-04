Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of workplace services that help enterprises and government entities adapt to an increasingly employee-centric workplace.

The study results will be published in three comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports: Future of Work - Services and Future of Work – Solutions, both covering the global market and geared toward enterprise buyers, and Future of Work – Services, U.S. Public Sector, oriented toward government buyers. Scheduled to be released in September, the reports will cover providers of managed end-user computing services, employee experience transformation services and digital service desk and workplace support, as well as solutions for both the large enterprise and SMB markets.

Enterprise and U.S. public sector buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The reports will examine how service providers can help enterprises and government entities modernize and redefine their organizations to adjust to the reality of a rapidly changing workplace. The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the “Great Resignation” have had lasting repercussions that have led to a need for a more flexible, employee-centric environment.

“Enterprises and government agencies are increasingly recognizing that the employee experience is paramount,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “For much of the global workforce, the future of work will be a hybrid one.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 90 providers of future workplace services to enterprise customers and some 35 providers of these services to the U.S. public sector. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services available to both markets:

Managed Workplace Services — End-User Technology ,evaluating outside providers of comprehensive end-user computing technology services that are typically deployed, provisioned and secured by internal IT departments.

,evaluating outside providers of comprehensive end-user computing technology services that are typically deployed, provisioned and secured by internal IT departments. Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services , assessing providers that offer modernized support services, including workplace support, service desks, on-site/field support and automation-enabled omnichannel support for chat and voice.

, assessing providers that offer modernized support services, including workplace support, service desks, on-site/field support and automation-enabled omnichannel support for chat and voice. Employee Experience (EX) Transformation Services, assessing providers of value-added managed services that enhance the end-user experience while providing measurable business results.

In addition, ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 60 providers of Future of Work solutions globally. This report will include four quadrants representing solutions for influencing and impacting the employee experience, with two placing particular emphasis on midmarket (SMB) companies:

Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions , assessing global providers that use technology to measure, analyze, benchmark, manage and enhance the overall employee experience.

, assessing global providers that use technology to measure, analyze, benchmark, manage and enhance the overall employee experience. Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) for SMBs, evaluating global technology providers that offer a unified endpoint management (UEM) software product. This is particularly important for midmarket companies, which may be understaffed and price sensitive and are seeking a single, all-encompassing endpoint management solution they can easily integrate with their existing technology ecosystem.

evaluating global technology providers that offer a unified endpoint management (UEM) software product. This is particularly important for midmarket companies, which may be understaffed and price sensitive and are seeking a single, all-encompassing endpoint management solution they can easily integrate with their existing technology ecosystem. Unified Communications and Collaboration as a Service, covering providers that offer a cloud-based software solution that enables business communication and collaboration across multiple channels and devices.

covering providers that offer a cloud-based software solution that enables business communication and collaboration across multiple channels and devices. Productivity and Collaboration Solutions for SMBs, assessing technology provider solutions for the SMB market that offer productivity collaboration capabilities and enhance employee productivity.

Geographically focused reports from the Future of Work – Services study will cover the global workplace services market and examine products and services available in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Brazil and Australia. ISG analysts Mrinal Rai, Kevin Turner, Roman Pelzel, Craig Baty, Jochen Steudle and Cristiane Tarricone will serve as authors of the geographic reports, while Bruce Guptill will serve as author of the U.S. public sector report. An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is a study of typical enterprise buyer types as observed by ISG advisors. It will be authored by ISG analyst Iain Fisher. The Future of Work – Solutions report, meanwhile, will be authored by Mrinal Rai.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on each study are available in these digital brochures: Future+of+Work+%26ndash%3B+Services%2C+Global; Future+of+Work+%26ndash%3B+Services%2C+U.S.+Public+Sector, and Future+of+Work+%26ndash%3B+Solutions%2C+Global. Companies not listed as providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

