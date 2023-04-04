MIAMI, FL and BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA and LONDON UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), an operator of The Messi Store, ("MGO" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will commemorate their January 13, 2023 Nasdaq listing at an Opening Bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. MGO's co-founders, Maximiliano Ojeda, Chairman and CEO, and Ginny Hilfiger, Chief Design Officer, will lead the ceremony alongside members of the Company's executive leadership team and its board of directors and guests.

"We are honored to ring the opening bell in celebration of MGO's listing on Nasdaq. This ceremony symbolizes a significant milestone for our Company in our journey to build MGO into a leading direct-to-consumer digital commerce company with a portfolio of unique, in-demand lifestyle brands. We also want to use this occasion to express our deep gratitude to our shareholders for their support and for joining us on what promises to be an exciting journey," stated Ojeda.

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower, located at 4 Times Square in New York City.

To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. For photos from the ceremony and related events, please visit the Nasdaq Instagram page and MGO's LinkedIn page.

About MGO Global Inc.

Founded in October 2018 and headquartered in Florida with remote employees and specialty contractors in London, New York and Latin America, MGO Global is a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital commerce. Guided by its deep understanding of data analytics, personality-driven trust and algorithm-driven marketing and distribution, coupled with its leadership's track records of success and industry relationships and expertise, in late 2018, the Company launched its first DTC brand - The Messi Store, which offers a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and created by Ginny Hilfiger. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and The Messi Brand and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and perpetuating the Company's licensing rights with Leo Messi Management, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS:

MGO Global Inc.

Dodi Handy, Director of Communications

Phone: +1 407-960-4636

Email: [email protected]

