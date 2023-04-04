C3 AI on The Financial Times 2023 List of Fastest Growing Companies

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, has been recognized as one of the Fastest+Growing+Companies+of+2023+by+The+Financial+Times. This marks the third consecutive year on this prestigious list for C3 AI.

“We made substantial progress ramping our consumption-based sales effort, and as a result C3 AI has seen significant growth and momentum over the past year,” said Thomas M. Siebel, C3 AI CEO. “It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by The Financial Times, reflecting the trust our customers and partners place in our software and capabilities. We believe C3 AI is on track to establish a global leading market position in Enterprise AI.”

The Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, ranked the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise. Learn more: www.c3.ai

