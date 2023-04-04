SWK Featured on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

This is SWK's seventh consecutive year being named to CRN's MSP 500 list

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / SWK Technologies, Inc. announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named SWK to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list showcases the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency, and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment. This win marks SWK's seventh consecutive appearance on the MSP 500 list.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. Not only do MSPs empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies, but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

"SWK Technologies remains committed to enabling our customers' success and empowering their digital transformation journey, even when faced with today's current economic and cyber-risk challenges," said Bill Michael, VP of Managed Cloud Services at SWK. "Our consecutive MSP 500 ranking reflects the impact of this strategy, as well as the efforts made by the MCS team to ensure we empower our customers to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations through their technology."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About SWK
SWK empowers small and mid-sized business leaders to fulfill their vision of a smarter and easier way to run their organizations by streamlining operations, reducing manual tasks, and gaining valuable insights into critical data. This is made possible by SWK's focus on modernizing accounting and finance systems, automating processes, managing talent, and leveraging a scalable infrastructure to securely access data and applications from anywhere. SWK Managed Cloud Services, the cloud hosting and managed services division of SWK Technologies, is an award-winning IT solution provider and network defense resource. SWK's parent company, SilverSun Technologies, Inc., is publicly traded (NASDAQ:SSNT).

Contact:
Antonio Carrion, CMO
SWK Technologies, Inc.
(973) 396-1747
[email protected]

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:
Natalie Lewis
The Channel Company
[email protected]

Contact Information
Antonio Carrion
CMO
[email protected]
9723961747

SOURCE: SWK Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745573/SWK-Featured-on-CRNs-2023-MSP-500-List

