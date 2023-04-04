PBI Agrochem Ships and Bills Initial $130,000 Eco-Friendly Agrochem Order in New Demand Pipeline

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based products and services to the life sciences and other industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary PBI Agrochem, Inc. announced it has shipped and billed an initial $130,000 order for its potent, environmentally-responsible nematode control product. The Company also announced that its newly-developed sales channel has provided confidence that an ongoing and growing pipeline of demand is expected to follow for this and other eco-friendly products in the Company's portfolio.

Global population growth is building inexorable demand for increased food production - while simultaneously, the world is awakening to the challenges and imperatives of environmental sustainability. While usage is soaring for traditional production-boosting synthetic pesticides and fertilizers (despite the persistent environmental threat they create through glacially-slow degradation of toxic components), these older synthetic products are beginning to be eclipsed by new generations of naturally-sourced substances providing potent but environmentally-responsible, eco-friendly agrochemicals.

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing at PBI, explained: "It has required considerable time and effort for us to build fresh relationships and sales channels to serve this burgeoning new market opportunity, which is pivotal to the economic and health trajectories of our planet. As we have begun to establish the PBI Agrochem name in this exciting growth market, we have been consistently told that our thoughtfully organically-sourced and produced eco-friendly agrochem solutions are far superior in potency and value than their older, more expensive, traditional synthetic competitors."

Mr. Hollister continued: "This incremental $130,000 order from a new business sector has arrived on top of a remarkably strong 1st Quarter 2023 performance to date. Coupled with our recently announced $1.5 Million dollar order for UltraShear toll production of bulk concentrates for CBD products, and further orders now developing in hemp-derived cannabinoids, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food/beverage markets, PBI is clearly positioned for commercial take-off during 2023."

New and old generations of agrochemicals face common challenges in getting a variety of oily (not soluble in water) active ingredients to become effectively absorbed and thus "bioavailable" within their targeted plant species, whose biochemistry is mostly water-based. PBI's Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™" or "UltraShear™") nanoemulsification platform, which can make oils effectively soluble in water, is a strategic "change agent" technology platform for this market sector and should enable more effective agrochemical dosing while reducing the quantities of expensive active ingredients required. Pesticides, used to control insects that damage crops and severely limit production, are projected to grow in worldwide sales from $84.5 billion in 2019 to $131 billion by 2023. Fertilizers, used to replenish soil with essential nutrients required for better crop growth and production, are expected to achieve global sales of approximately $255 billion by 2027."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "This new opportunity offers great strategic impact as an ideal demonstration market for the game-changing impact of our UltraShear nanoemulsions platform on a global industry poised and needy of the benefits we are preparing to deliver. We have already successfully nanoemulsified neem oil and are beginning to study the positive impact that UltraShear processing can have on additional eco-friendly agrochem products."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "We continue to work relentlessly on funding our technology and inventory scale-up for growth, while improving our Balance Sheet, and positioning PBIO for a planned up-listing to NASDAQ or NYSE during 2023. This is certainly an exciting moment for all of our stakeholders and for the array of global markets that UltraShear is poised to revolutionize. And as good as things are now, we strongly believe they will only get better as we move further into 2023."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

