WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. ("Star or the Company" has signed an agreement to fund an S1 approved registration of stock. The total amount of the funding depends on the price of the stock, but the Company has agreed to reserve up to 75,000,000 shares for this funding.

The discount off the market price is 15% and a commitment fee of 1,000,000 shares of common stock already issued, 500,000 shares upon the effective date of the S1 and $75,000 value of stock when $500,000 has been advanced. This is the first agreement reached to fund the growth of the Company. (Full details of this agreement are described in the 8-K recently filed)

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, commented, "We are really excited to announce that we have arranged this substantial line of credit for growth. This funding will enable us to complete the NI 43-101 appraisals, open the mines in Honduras and California as well as providing the funding for Genesis and Barotex. Furthermore, we continue to negotiate additional funding opportunities."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Stal's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores in an environmentally safe manner.

Lastly, we have our patented Barotex™ Technology. Barotex is a fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is recyclable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths, as well as other technologies or proprietary innovation.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

