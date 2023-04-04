ANDOVER, Mass., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems ( CASA) today announced it will showcase its next-gen broadband technologies and innovations at ANGA COM 2023. Casa Systems’ industry-leading Axyom Cloud-Native Core solutions and versatile network edge devices are powering the future of broadband networks with innovative deployment options that improve business agility, enable greater network capacity, and deliver superior performance for operators.

“Operators are embracing virtualized, cloud-native solutions as they look to modernize their network infrastructure and move key functions from core data centers to the edge of the network,” said Weidong Chen, Chief Technical Officer at Casa Systems. “Whether an operator plans to use DOCSIS 4.0, fiber, fixed wireless or 5G, we have developed cloud-native solutions and hyper-scale partnerships to give them world-leading performance, features and scale to grow their business.”

At ANGA COM 2023, Casa Systems will highlight the power and versatility of its portfolio of innovative cloud-native and multi-access broadband network solutions and demonstrate how operators can leverage new technologies to do more with less – less power, less space, and less cost – and turn the savings into new revenue generating opportunities. Casa Systems’ featured solutions include:

Accelerating the Path to 10G with Virtual CCAP (vCCAP) – Casa Systems’ cloud-native vCCAP integrates full DOCSIS functionality that rapidly scales to deliver high speed voice, video, and data services with an unrivaled quality of service and reliability that subscribers expect—without driving up costs.



– Casa Systems’ cloud-native vCCAP integrates full DOCSIS functionality that rapidly scales to deliver high speed voice, video, and data services with an unrivaled quality of service and reliability that subscribers expect—without driving up costs. Taking DAA to the Edge with Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions: Casa Systems’ family of Distributed Access Architecture solutions are designed to help service providers push capacity to the edge; improving the services their subscribers enjoy, extracting more value from existing investments, while maintaining seamless operations in the transition from a centralized to a distributed environment.



Casa Systems’ family of Distributed Access Architecture solutions are designed to help service providers push capacity to the edge; improving the services their subscribers enjoy, extracting more value from existing investments, while maintaining seamless operations in the transition from a centralized to a distributed environment. Simplifying the Transition to Next Gen Networks with Virtualized Video Core (vVideo): Casa Systems’ scalable, high availability vVideo solution simplifies the transition from centralized to distributed architectures without compromising existing broadband video services. This innovative pay-as-you-grow solution eliminates the need for continued investment in costly, purpose-built hardware as operators manage the transition to next-gen architectures.

Casa Systems will showcase its full line of end-to-end cloud-native solutions and network edge devices at ANGA COM 2023, May 23-25 in Cologne, Germany, Stand A20, Hall 8. To schedule a meeting with Casa Systems’ broadband experts at ANGA COM 2023, visit https://info.casa-systems.com/visit-casa-systems-at-angacom-2023. Further information about Casa Systems and the Company’s innovative solutions is available at www.casa-systems.com.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. ( CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

