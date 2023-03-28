OXE MARINE EXPAND THEIR FOOTPRINT IN ASIA BY APPOINTING CREATION CO., LTD AS DEALERS FOR JAPAN

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, March 28, 2023

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine is expanding in Asia by appointing Creation Co., Ltd as new dealers for the company's diesel-powered outboards on the Japanese market. Creation Co., Ltd, founded in 1988, offers boat sales, motors, as well as service and repairs.

This partnership makes Creation Co., Ltd the first dealer of OXE Marine's diesel-powered outboard motors, OXE Diesel Outboards, in Japan. In order to grow internationally and increase sales, OXE Marine has previously established partnerships with several distributors in Asia, including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Creation Co., Ltd is participating in the ongoing Japan International Boatshow 2023.

"We have found a very good partner for continued expansion in Creation Co., Ltd. We are convinced our diesel outboards, with industry-leading fuel efficiency, will be of interest to both recreational and commercial boats in the Japanese market," says Anders Berg, CEO of OXE Marine AB.

OXE Marine's diesel outboards, OXE Diesel, have significantly lower fuel consumption than their gasoline counterparts and can also run on biodiesel such as HVO100. When OXE Marine tested a twin installation of their OXE300 motors on a Nimbus T11 boat last year, the gasoline installation of the same power class showed a 50 percent higher fuel consumption. Furthermore, when the two OXE300 from OXE Marine were operated on HVO100 biodiesel, carbon dioxide emissions were reduced by up to 92% compared to the gasoline installation.

Formulärets överkant

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Anders Berg, CEO, OXE Marine AB, [email protected], +46 70 358 91 55

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) is the company behind the world's first high performance diesel outboard. The company's unique and patented solutions for high transmission between powerhead and lower leg has led to a global high demand for the company's outboards. OXE Marine are on a journey to make life at sea prosperous for people and planet.

Certified Adviser FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO54926&sd=2023-03-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxe-marine-expand-their-footprint-in-asia-by-appointing-creation-co-ltd-as-dealers-for-japan-301783662.html

SOURCE OXE Marine AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO54926&Transmission_Id=202303281211PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO54926&DateId=20230328
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.