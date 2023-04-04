Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (:SYK) announced its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

The Meeting will be held virtually via the internet. Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and the slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.investorevents.stryker.com . To listen to the meeting as a guest dial (877) 328-2502 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5419 (International) and request the "Stryker Corporation Annual Meeting" when greeted by the operator.

A recording of the annual meeting will also be available from 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYK202 3 until the definitive proxy statement for our 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

