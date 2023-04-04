WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) resulting from allegations that Harmony Biosciences may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Harmony Biosciences securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https%3A%2F%2Frosenlegal.com%2Fcase%2Fharmony-biosciences-holdings-inc%2F or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 28, 2023, before the market opened, market analyst Scorpion Capital published a report on Harmony Biosciences. The report alleged, among other things, that Harmony’s drug, Wakix (pitolisant), is unsafe and causes heart-related issues (including sudden cardiac death) to occur in patients who are otherwise healthy. The report further alleged that, to obtain approval for Wakix from the United States Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”), Harmony Biosciences obtained approval in foreign nations with allegedly lax drug safety controls, such as Russia, before tricking the FDA into approving the drug based on the prior approvals. The report also alleged that the company engaged in kickback schemes to pay physicians to use its drugs, has a sham patent portfolio, and engages in false advertising.

On this news, Harmony Bioscience’s stock price fell as much as $11.34 per share, or 27.33%, in intraday trading.

