FOX Business Network (FBN) ended the first quarter of 2023 defeating CNBC for 12 consecutive months in Business Day and 10 consecutive months in Market Hours with Total Viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. Kudlow(weekdays, 4PM/ET) hosted by Larry Kudlow, was the top business program with Total Viewers for the fifth consecutive quarter, while the network also delivered five of the top 10 business programs in total viewers.

As the markets reacted to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, renewed fears of recession and heightened inflation, FBN overtook CNBC in business day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET) and the critical market hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET), solidifying it as the go-to destination for breaking business news. Notably, FBN was the only business network to post year-over-year growth across the board, up 2% in business day viewers and 4% in market hour viewers (207,000) year-over-year. Furthermore, the network’s total day (6 AM-6 AM/ET) viewership averaged 130,000 total viewers, up 5% year-over-year.

With 290,000 total viewers, Kudlow once again closed out the quarter as the highest-rated business news program on television, netting a 58% advantage over its CNBC competition. This marked the program's sixth consecutive quarterly win with viewers. FBN’s three-hour market open show Varney & Co. (weekdays 9 AM–12 PM/ET) hosted by Stuart Varney, earned 280,000 total viewers, placing second among business programs in television. Additionally, Varney & Co. closed out the month of March beating CNBC’s Squawk on the Street in total viewers marking its 13th straight monthly win. Mornings with Maria (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) anchored by Maria Bartiromo, grew A25-54 viewership by 8% during the pivotal pre-market hours. Placing seventh on the business news ranker, CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-1PM/ET) anchored by Neil Cavuto nabbed 184,000 viewers, a 10% advantage over Q1’22, while FBN’s newly launched program The Big Money Show (weekdays, 1 PM/ET) delivered 154,000 viewers and 20,000 with A25-54, an 11% increase in the demo from the same time last year. Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) and The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) anchored by Liz Claman each placed within the top 15 business news programs for the quarter.

Notably, The Evening Edit with Elizabeth McDonald (weekdays, 5 PM/ET) garnered 202,000 viewers, outranking CNBC for the third consecutive quarter in its new timeslot and ranked fifth on the business news ranker. The program attained a 28% advantage over CNBC’s Fast Money/Options Action. FBN’s new program The Bottom Line (weekdays, 6 PM/ET) with co-hosts Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy recorded 181,000 viewers, a 32% advantage over Jim Cramer’s Mad Money and a 15% increase year-over-year. Kennedy(Monday- Thursday, 7 PM/ET) beat CNBC’s Monday-Thursday programming for the first time ever, landing 114,000 viewers, a 15% advantage over CNBC’s Last Call/Shark Tank. CAVUTO: Coast to Coast, The Bottom Line, The Big Money Show, Kennedy & Mornings with Maria all ranked in the 20 most-watched programs on business television.

Bartiromo’s Friday primetime program Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street (Fridays, 7-7:30 PM/ET) squashed its competition with a 27% advantage with viewers (FBN’s 95,000 P2+ vs. CNBC’s 75,000 P2+), marking its first total viewers win ever in a quarter. Additionally, WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker(Fridays, 7:30-8 PM/ET) scored 64,000 viewers while Barron’s Roundtable (Saturdays, 10AM/ET) posted 13% growth in the 25-54 demo viewership versus Q1’22.

FBN ended the first quarter of the year, sweeping its competition and delivering eight of the top 10 cable news programs with affluent audiences among the 25-54 demo. Varney & Co. ranked first with ($147,700), followed by Making Money ($146,400), Wall Street Journal at Large ($142,200), The Claman Countdown ($142,000) and CAVUTO: Coast to Coast ($141,700) placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively and The Big Money Show ($134,600), Kudlow ($133,100) and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street ($131,100) rounded out the top 10 programs.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Q1’23 Total Day (6 AM-6 AM/ET):

FBN: 130,000 P2+ and 13,000 A25-54

CNBC: 140,000 P2+ and 33,000 A25-54

Q1’23 Business Day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET):

FBN: 213,000 P2+ and 20,000 A25-54

CNBC: 188,000 P2+ and 39,000 A25-54

Q1’23 Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET):

FBN: 207,000 P2+ and 20,000 A25-54

CNBC: 190,000 P2+ and 40,000 A25-54

**Program Specials Excluded​**

