STAMFORD, Conn., March 28, 2023

Service Gives Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Optimal Speed, Security, Coverage and Control Over Their Network

STAMFORD, Conn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the availability of Advanced WiFi for Spectrum Business customers across its 41-state service area. Powered by Charter's latest WiFi technology, Advanced WiFi offers small and medium-sized businesses a connectivity solution with speed, security and coverage enhancements.

charter_communications_logo.jpg

"Small businesses rely on technology, specifically the Internet and WiFi, to compete in today's marketplace," said Dave Rodrian, Group Vice President, WiFi Products, for Charter. "Now, with the launch of Advanced WiFi throughout our footprint, we can offer small and medium-sized businesses faster and more secure WiFi connections, giving them additional control over their network so they can improve their efficiency and productivity."

Advanced WiFi product features for Spectrum Business customers include:

  • Charter's Red Dot Design Award-winning Advanced WiFi router, which delivers faster speeds with bandwidth to support up to 200 devices simultaneously. Businesses can maximize productivity with speeds up to 1 Gbps available across Charter's footprint with no data caps;
  • Enhanced customer control that gives business owners the ability to manage who is connected to their network and to manually pause connections as needed;
  • Improved Security via Security Shield that protects businesses by automatically detecting and blocking malicious websites, phishing scams and internet-originated threats before they can enter their network; and
  • Greater Coverage with Spectrum WiFi Pods which are additional access points that provide extended WiFi coverage and more consistent speed to all corners of the business.

More information about Advanced WiFi and other Spectrum Business connectivity services is available at www.spectrum.com/business.

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG55056&sd=2023-03-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-wifi-now-available-for-spectrum-business-customers-nationwide-301783802.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

