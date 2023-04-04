Weave Deepens Partnership with Stripe, Adding New Features for Small Businesses

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, and Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, announced today a multi-year agreement to process payments on Stripe Connect for Weave’s 27,000+ specialty healthcare customers across the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005204/en/

IMG_2209.jpg

As part of the expanded partnership renewal, Weave has added Stripe Capital, an embedded finance option for business owners, to its all-in-one platform. Stripe Capital provides access to fast, flexible financing so small business owners can manage cash flows and invest in growth. Weave will leverage additional Stripe features later this year as it expands its Payments offering for existing and new customers, helping small businesses be even more successful in engaging their patients, collecting balances, and meeting the growing demand for digital payment options like Text to Pay and mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“One of the most important interactions Weave customers have with their patients is in payment collection,” said Weave CEO Brett White. “Our renewed relationship with Stripe as our strategic partner, combined with Weave’s award-winning customer communication and engagement technology, is helping offices power convenient and modern payment experiences that their patients want.”

Weave%26rsquo%3Bs+2023+Healthcare+Business+Insights+Report recently identified a patient expectation gap around the payment options healthcare providers offer compared to how patients would prefer to pay. 63% of patients said they were most likely to pay a healthcare bill if it was sent via text with a link to pay, but 53% of providers still prefer to collect payments with a phone call. Weave and Stripe will enable businesses to easily offer online payments and preferred card payment methods. Stripe Terminal will also power in-person payments for customers on Weave’s platform.

“Our strategic partnership with Weave means more businesses can access fast, reliable financing through Stripe Capital," said Kate Jensen, Head of Platform Sales at Stripe. "Weave patients expect a seamless payment experience, and we're thrilled our platforms are teaming up to get the job done."

To learn more about Weave’s full suite of payment options, go to getweave.com%2Fweave-payments.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230328005204r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005204/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.