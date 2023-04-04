Rebuilding After Fire To Keep a Community Connected

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Comcast Corporation
57cbd12f-7851-414f-9ccd-89ebf1c3cb48.jpg

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  1. Comcast's award-winning Lift Zones program provides free WiFi and digital resources in more than 1,250 neighborhood community centers nationwide.
  2. The Sanneh Foundation's Conway Center - which offers students supervised online schooling and learning support - was the first Lift Zone.
  3. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

At the height of the pandemic, Comcast began its Lift Zone program so that more students, who were unable to participate in remote education at home, could access free WiFi inside neighborhood community centers.

In the Twin Cities area, we partnered with The Sanneh Foundation, an organization that for more than 20 years has empowered youth through educational after-school and summer programming, to install free WiFi at its Conway Center in 2020. It was Comcast's first Lift Zone in the country.

Later, in 2021, after The Sanneh Foundation suffered a devastating fire that forced it to shut down, our teams worked quickly to install free WiFi at a second location so that the families and students could continue to stay connected. This new location, The Sanneh Foundation's Seton Center, also marked the 1,000th Lift Zone milestone for our program.

Partnerships with community-based organizations are at the heart of our work to advance digital equity and to help create a world of unlimited possibilities through our $1 billion initiative, Project UP. Even though nearly all schools have now returned to in-person classes, there remains a need for community learning spaces with free WiFi where people can learn digital skills or even get one-on-one technical support or instruction.

That's why we're going even further to help by funding an AmeriCorps Community Technology Empowerment Program (CTEP) member at The Sanneh Foundation. This trusted, local resource - called a digital navigator - will expand the scope of digital literacy skills classes offered to youth, help seniors connect with loved ones, and assist community residents with job searches and application submissions.

Thanks to this support from Comcast, students will be able to increase their computer skills that lead to higher paying jobs and careers in technology, and the digital navigator will be available to senior community members who are looking for basic instruction on how to set up computers, create email accounts or even connect with their grandchildren.

TONY SANNEH

Founder and CEO, The Sanneh Foundation

In addition, we are supporting the St. Paul Neighborhood Network (SPNN), the local Twin Cities organization that manages AmeriCorps' CTEP, by providing funding for operations and member support. This builds on our nationwide effort to create and scale a network of digital navigators who are trained to help people learn how to get online, use devices, and acquire digital skills.

Digital navigators are critical to closing the digital divide and reducing socioeconomic inequalities. A Comcast-supported study by the Boston Consulting Group found that with the support of these digital case workers, Internet usage climbed significantly, access to basic needs like healthcare increased, and 1 in 3 users found a new job or earned a higher income.

The need for connectivity has never been greater. By working with partners like The Sanneh Foundation and SPNN to expand broadband adoption, we can help close the homework gap, advance economic mobility, and achieve digital equity.

KALYN HOVE

Regional Senior Vice President, Comcast Twin Cities Region

We know from years of experience that no single company, nonprofit, or government program is ever going to close the digital divide alone. At Comcast we therefore partner with thousands of local community-based organizations like The Sanneh Foundation and SPNN. We share a mutual and deep commitment to coalition building because working together, we know we can make sustainable and meaningful change.

Broderick Johnson is Executive Vice President, Public Policy & Executive Vice President, Digital Equity.

Lift Zones and digital navigator programs, as well as partnerships with organizations such as The Sanneh Foundation and SPNN are part of Project UP.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746203/Rebuilding-After-Fire-To-Keep-a-Community-Connected

img.ashx?id=746203

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.