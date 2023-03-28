PR Newswire

More than $2 million contributed since last year to support customers in need

Company continues to collaborate with community agencies throughout the state to address rising costs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising prices for many goods and services, including the cost of electricity, continue to weigh on households across Florida, Duke Energy and its Foundation have provided more than $2 million since last year to support community agencies dedicated to providing relief to customers.

"Whether it's from rising costs and inflation, devastation from last year's back-to-back hurricanes or lingering effects from the pandemic, many households must make difficult decisions when it comes to paying their bills," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Working with local agencies allows us to connect our customers with available assistance, programs and tools to help them get through this time of continued economic hardship."

Funded by Duke Energy shareholders, the newest giving includes grants from the Duke Energy Foundation to support local and statewide agencies that provide assistance with housing, food, utility bills and other essentials. The grants include $75,000 to Rebuilding Together in Central Florida, North Central Florida and Tampa Bay, as well as $100,000 to Feeding Florida.

"Duke Energy Foundation's commitment to strengthen and uplift communities falls directly in line with our mission to help feed Florida's families," said Robin Safley, Executive Director of Feeding Florida. "We know that hunger is a symptom of an under resourced home and that by providing food relief, the families we serve can stabilize and thrive. We are grateful to work with Duke Energy and continue this critical work to provide healthy, nutritious food."

The $75,000 grant for Rebuilding Together will be split between the agency's Central Florida, North Central Florida and Tampa Bay divisions and assist Duke Energy customers impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"Rebuilding Together is proud to work with Duke Energy because of the alignment in our missions, and the common core values of serving local communities and expanding access to the services they need," said RD Bonnaghan, Executive Director Rebuilding Together North Central Florida. "Whether that's quality and affordable energy solutions, or health and safety modifications that keep our neighbors in their homes, Duke Energy and Rebuilding Together are on the same team – building a safer, healthier community."

"This grant will significantly impact our Hurricane Ian disaster recovery efforts for those in need," said Jose Garcia, executive director of Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay and Rebuilding Together Central Florida. "We are thrilled to have the support of Duke Energy, which will allow us to continue our vital work of rebuilding homes and lives in communities in Tampa Bay and Orlando."

Duke Energy continues to support its customers, connecting them with available assistance and offering tools and resources to help them manage higher bills.

Since last year, Duke Energy contributed $732,000 to Florida-based assistance programs to help customers cover household expenses. In addition, more than $1 million in energy bill assistance was distributed to customers through the company's Share the Light Fund® in 2022.

Residents who need financial assistance are encouraged to visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp to locate available resources and learn about more programs, tools and tips to save energy and money.

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

