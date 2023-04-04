Total Voting Rights

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC ( AIM:BDRX, Financial)(Nasdaq:BDRX), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces that it has today issued to various US investors 7,473,095 new ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares"), pursuant to the exercise notices in respect of 848,068 A Warrants and 646,551 B Warrants received yesterday. All such warrants were exercised on a cashless basis and further details are set out in the Company's circular dated 7 March 2023.

Admission and total voting rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the admission to trading on AIM of the New Ordinary Shares, which is expected to become effective and dealings commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 3 April 2023 ("Admission"). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

The Company's enlarged issued share capital on Admission will comprise 16,140,432 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. This figure of 16,140,432 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Company's circulated dated 7 March 2023.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014,as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO Tel: +44 (0)29 2048 0180 www.midatechpharma.com Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker) James Dance / Matthew Chandler / Rob Patrick Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494 IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations) Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630 Email: [email protected] Edison Group (US Investor Relations) Alyssa Factor Tel: +1 (860) 573 9637 Email: [email protected] About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (dual listed on AIM:BDRX; and NASDAQ:BDRX) is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. The Company combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients. The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform: · Q-Sphera™ platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months). · MidaSolve™ platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours. · MidaCore™ platform: a leading-edge nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease. The platform nature of the technologies offers the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes. Biodexa's technologies are supported by 36 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Biodexa's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK.

