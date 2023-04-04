Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces 2023 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award

36 minutes ago
TYSONS, Va., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (: PK) is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Energy Management from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for our commitment to improving energy efficiency at our hotels,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “We are particularly proud to be the only hotel company to receive this honor for 2023. Operating efficiently is just one of the ways we show our guests and investors that we are committed to doing our part to protect the environment, both today and for future generations.”

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. More specifically, ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award winners for Energy Management have demonstrated excellence in improving the energy performance of buildings and plants through a corporate-wide, portfolio-based energy program. These collective efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health, and creating a clean energy future for everyone.

Park’s portfolio-wide efforts to improve environmental efficiencies are an integral part of the Company’s broader ESG initiatives. In addition to this recognition, Park is proud to recently have been named as one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second year in a row. For more information about Park’s ESG program, visit https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com/responsibility.

About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park is focused on consistently delivering superior, risk-adjusted returns to stockholders through active asset management and a thoughtful external growth strategy while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations with high barriers to entry. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
[email protected]

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

